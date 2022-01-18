Best of the week! Colder shot to end your workweek

Skies are slowly clearing and temperatures are chilly out-the-door, while hovering in the 20s. Sunshine is back today and southerly winds will turn breezy through the afternoon. This will bring a dry day and a milder one too! It will also mark the warmest of the week and the nicest to be enjoyed for a January day in Indiana. Expect highs today reaching the middle to lower 40s.

Clouds will thicken tonight as winds remain steady from the south, thus making for a “milder” overnight. Expect overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s with a possible passing flurry or drizzle.

A cold front will be arriving around 10:00 am tomorrow morning bringing an early day high between 39-42° in most locations. Behind the front, cooling will get underway with afternoon temperatures hovering in the middle 30s.

A colder air mass will build in to round out the workweek. This Canadian air will drive our overnight lows into the lower teens (some single digits) both Thursday and Friday morning. Afternoon highs will hover in the 20s. Any snow chances will remain low until Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Look for more on snow chances in the days ahead, as we near the weekend.