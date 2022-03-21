Skies are mainly clear and temperatures have cooled overnight, with lows starting this morning in the lower 40s. Bright sunshine will make for an incredible day this Monday, as highs reach the lower 70s. A southwest wind (7-15 mph) will aid in this jump in temperatures, marking the best day of the week! Be sure to enjoy, as changes return tomorrow!

Clouds increase this evening and overnight, as scattered showers advance before sunrise! Tuesday will be an unsettled day with areas of rain, some thunder and a pullback in temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s, nearly 15° cooler than Monday’s high.

More rain and storms will continue on Wednesday with heavier pockets at times. Rainfall could be heavy at times, with 48-hour totals (Tuesday/Wednesday) nearing 2″ in some localized spots.

A colder shift begins Thursday and into the weekend, as rain and shower chances remain off and on. By Saturday, a colder push could create a light wintry mix of rain and snow! No doubt, a late winter taste still lingers for Indiana!