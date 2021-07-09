Best of the week! Eyeing rain and storms at times for the weekend

A cold front has cleared the state and is now ushering in cooler, drier air (lowering of dew points)…a fantastic morning underway! Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day, light northwest winds, and highs reaching the upper 70s. No doubt, cool for early July! Enjoy!

Clouds increase this evening, as rain and storms will return in the overnight and into Saturday morning. It appears the heaviest rain and storms will be concentrated south and west of Indianapolis early tomorrow morning. A lot of Saturday afternoon and evening looks dry with only limited shower chances. Some sunshine should help to move our highs back to 80° by 4 p.m.

A new wave of rain and storms will be on its heels by Sunday morning. This wave will bring steadier rain, some storms with gustier conditions and lightning. Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with 1 to 2″ totals in potential.