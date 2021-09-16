Best of the week! Heating up for the weekend around central Indiana

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled under this new, drier air mass! Expect a refreshing, cooler beginning to the day and a fantastic sunrise. As sunshine dominates this afternoon, highs will return to the lower 80s, marking the best day of the week! Winds will remain light through the day, from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Keep in mind, dew points will begin to rise overnight with a few extra clouds in the area. Some patchy fog possible but nothing too thick and not as cool.

Friday brings additional sunshine, warmth and a rise in dew points. Still dry and pleasant, as summer hangs on with unseasonably warmer air. By Saturday, a front will near the state and brush the northern 1/3 of the state. This could spark a spotty, random shower but only 10% in coverage…DON’T CANCEL ANY PLANS!

This will add some cloud cover at times but still remain warm and muggy. Sunday will be completely dry and warmer, as a more southwesterly flow takes hold for the state. Colts game and tailgating look pleasant but just like last Sunday…the roof will be likely closed due to the warmth!