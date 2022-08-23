Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight! The droppage in dew points has created a more comfortable start, with lows, in some spots falling into the 50s out the door. Expect a few pockets of fog at sunrise (mostly west) but most will enjoy bright sunshine. This sunshine should dominate the day with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph, marking the best day of the week, as highs reach the lower 80s!

Dry stretch is underway and additional heat is building in the days ahead! Wednesday will bring the upper 80s in most locations. The warmest in over two weeks! Thursday brings not only near 90° but a bump in dew points (humidity), as dry weather holds through the afternoon.

Friday brings a return to not only mugginess but scattered showers and storms. This is a breakdown in the pattern as a front slips through the area adding lift and instability. Coverage for now between 30-40% during the day and early afternoon. This may impact a couple of high school football games Friday night. We will keep you posted on changes and chances in the days ahead!