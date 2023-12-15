Skies are clear and temperatures chilly to begin your Friday morning. Winds remain light, the air crisp, and a great sunrise is expected (7:59 a.m.)! Be sure to have the warm gear, as morning lows will hold in the lower 30s and upper 20s at the bus stop.

Bright sunshine and milder air are expected for this afternoon, while winds remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. This will mark the warmest of the week and the best in my opinion…enjoy!

Tonight, clouds will increase and temperatures will slip into the middle 30s overnight. So, a very good evening for outside plans with friends and family.

Saturday will bring cloudier skies, still mild but an earlier arrival of showers! It appears scattered showers will be in BEFORE the Colts game downtown. This could impact some tailgating plans…be sure to check in on the Weather Authority app for shower activity in your area.

Rain chances increase in coverage by Saturday evening and through Sunday. Along with the rainfall, cold air will begin intrude the Hoosier State Sunday morning. Winds will increase and temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s by the afternoon.

Passing flurries on Monday and a taste of winter is back; we could see some slick spots at times and a blustery day.