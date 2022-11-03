Patchy fog is around this morning, mainly confined to the eastern half of the state out-the-door, while temperatures hover in the upper 40s. Fog should burn off quickly after sunrise (8:16 a.m.) and sunshine will build throughout the day, on light, south to southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s, nearly 15° above the normal! Today is my pick of the week. Enjoy!

Tonight, skies will remain mainly clear overnight and as chilly to begin your Friday morning, as the dry pattern holds.

Friday will be another warm day, nearing a record high by late in the afternoon with readings in the middle to upper 70s. The record is 78°, back in 2003! Expect a windy day with increasing clouds, as dry weather will continue through the evening. Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times.

Timing rainfall on Saturday! It appears scattered showers and pockets of rain should arrive as early as sunrise and continue to fall through mid-afternoon. It will be gusty at times ahead and behind the front with rainfall totals ranging between .10″ to .35″ in spots. Most rain should begin to ease by early evening from west to east. This will give way to clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Sunday!