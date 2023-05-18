Skies are clear and temperatures cool to begin our Thursday morning, as readings have dropped into the middle to upper 40s out the door! A very refreshing start this morning, and an incredible sunrise is expected statewide.

Sunshine will rule the day, as highs jump 30° by late afternoon, while winds remain light from the southeast 4-9 mph. Expect a very, very quiet day ahead! One thing of note is the slight haziness you may notice in the sky. This is due to wildfire smoke in Canada, trapped in the upper atmosphere wind flow riding across the Ohio Valley with no health risk to us!

Friday brings a change in the weather pattern, as shower chances begin to rise by late afternoon and into the evening. Before the rain chances, temperatures will warm and humidity will rise across the state. Highs tomorrow should warm into the lower 80s, while dew points return to the middle to upper 50° range, marking a slight bump in mugginess.

Greatest rain chances appear to arrive locally by late afternoon and into the evening and then will carry us into the predawn hours of Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great with a cooler, breezier, and brighter flow by Saturday afternoon! Sunday looks about perfect for Pole Day at IMS or at Victory Field for an Indians game…enjoy!