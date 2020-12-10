Best of the week; timing the rain for the weekend

After patchy fog this morning, more sun on the way to get our best day of the week underway! Sunshine will dominate the area, along with a light southeast wind.

Warmth is building and highs could easily top 60° in several locations by late afternoon. Be sure to enjoy this afternoon and tomorrow’s weather, as this will be likely the last warm stretch of 2020!

Rain chances rising by Friday evening and will take us deep into Saturday, marking the wettest day in nearly two weeks! Although rainy and breezy on Saturday, temperatures will remain mild through mid-afternoon. Colder air to follow for Sunday, as drier air flows in on northwest winds.

No measurable snow for Indianapolis yet! As Christmas approaches, snow is on everyone’s mind. On average, Indianapolis has a 33% chance of a white Christmas annually!

We are tracking a snow chance for Wednesday of next week and another system is being indicated on forecast models near Christmas Eve…we will keep you posted!