Best of the week; tracking rain and snow Tuesday night

Expect a nice, bright, dry start this morning, as the best day of the week gets underway! Plenty of sunshine and breezy southwest winds (12-18 mph) should help to boost our afternoon highs into the upper 60’s, nearing 70° in spots. A great day to be enjoyed outside! My pick of the week!

Tonight, clouds will thicken up and a few showers will likely fall in our northern counties as a cold front edges into the state. Most rainfall will be light and primarily north of downtown through the evening. Overnight, a few showers will likely drift into downtown then retreat north by sunrise.

Tuesday, scattered rain showers begin to work in slowly (from north to south), while cooler air sinks in across the state. By the evening, rain and snow will begin to mix in. As the colder air continues to pound the state, heavier, steadier snow will begin to stick on grassy areas. Up to 2″ or more could fall in some locations across our northern counties from downtown. Temperatures will drop to 30° by Wednesday morning, creating slick, icy patches in the some spots too! Look for additional updates on this tricky system.

Nearing record lows on Thursday morning, will again threaten damage to emerging flowers and weaker plants! Be sure to cover or bring inside to minimize ruining your latest purchases. A slow trend to milder air by Thursday afternoon and Friday!