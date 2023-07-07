Skies are clearing, as temperatures are dropping back to seasonal levels to open your Friday morning. Bright sunshine returns today, along with a drop in humidity/dew points, marking a more comfortable day, with seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Easily, the best day of the week.

This evening looks great and quiet too as clouds will begin to increase through the evening and into overnight but no rain should arrive until early Saturday morning.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be in the mix tomorrow. Not all-day rains are expected, so not a complete washout, as temperatures remain mild. The severe threat is quite low tomorrow but one or two storms could be on the healthier side with lightning and stronger gusts.

Sunday brings more dry time with a few passing showers and brighter skies. More warmth is building for Monday and through midweek, as the 90s return to the area.