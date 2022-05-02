Skies are clearing and temperatures have cooled overnight back down into the lower 40s. Expect a bright sunrise and sunshine to hold for most of the day! This will make for a great, warmer open to the workweek, as highs reach the lower 70s. A beautiful day underway and the best of the workweek!

Clouds thicken through the late afternoon and evening, as showers and storms move in around midnight! Some storms could produce some stronger gusts overnight with heavier downpours in spots through early Tuesday morning. The severe threat is quite low…

Tomorrow brings more warmth but passing showers and storms will be off and on through the day, while highs reach the lower 70s again. It appears any severe weather for Indiana will be concentrated in the southeastern part of the state.

Our next rain chances return on Thursday and into Friday. Timing on that round remains questionable, as models remain inconsistent. Expect more on this in the days ahead, as Thursday’s Cinco de Mayo festivities could be impacted by rainfall.