Skies are clearing and temperatures cooling this morning to begin your Friday! A refreshing start and a great, quiet day ahead.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the day low dew points and light, northwest winds. This will mark a beautiful day and the best of the week!

A gorgeous night too for everything outdoors.

This weekend remains dry with warmer air building both on Saturday and Sunday as sunshine remains intact! Expect highs this weekend to reach the middle to upper 80s on both days, making for a very warm Father’s Day!

Rain chances remain low with a weak shot on Monday morning for our southern counties. The drought is worsening and will only deepen throughout next week! WE NEED RAIN!