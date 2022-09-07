Skies are mostly clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight, expect a great start this morning with limited fog development. Plenty of sunshine is back today, while winds remain light from the north at 5-10 mph. Today marks my pick of the week, as highs reach the lower 80s and dry weather holds for the entire day. Enjoy!

Skies will clear tonight and drier air (lower dew points) will work in for the overnight, as winds go light and temperatures fall into the upper 50s in most locations.

Thursday and Friday will bring additional warmth and sunshine both days while highs reach the middle 80s.

The weekend will start dry but a few spotty storms will return by Saturday afternoon in between clouds and sunshine, as highs warm again into the lower 80s. A cooler pool of air will begin to drop in by Sunday and into early next week. Rainfall looks likely with embedded storms on Sunday and reaching into early next week! Highs may only reach the upper 60s on Tuesday, generating a taste of autumn in the air! Look for more updates forthcoming in the days ahead!