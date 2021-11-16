Best of the week! Warmth, wind and rain for Wednesday

A chilly but dry start is underway for your Tuesday morning! After Monday’s light wintry mix, drier air is now punching in and will hold all day. As sunshine builds through the day, a milder afternoon will be enjoyed! Today will mark our first day above average since last Thursday, as highs reach the upper 50s. Winds will remain relatively light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Be sure to enjoy!

Tonight, winds will turn breezy with the passage of a warm front! This front will pass through dry and aid in keeping our temperatures mild for the overnight, if not, rising a little bit. Lows tonight will only dip down into the middle to lower 50s.

Wednesday will be warmer and windy (southwest 10-22 mph), as rain gathers and arrives for the center part of the state by mid to late afternoon. Ahead of the front, afternoon highs will reach the 60s, nearly 12° above the seasonal average. Rainfall will continue through the evening and overnight, as we begin to cool off quickly. Rainfall will range between .25″ to .50″ for most locations locally.

Winds will remain gusty for Thursday creating a blustery day under mostly cloudy skies. As the storm complex pulls east…more sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday!