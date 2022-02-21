Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are cool but not too chilly to start your morning. The additional sunshine today and breezy, south winds will bring a return to 60° warmth this afternoon. Expect the best day of the week with highs reaching 62° or higher in downtown on south winds at 7-15 mph.

Tonight, clouds thicken and winds increase, as scattered showers move in across the state. Rain will become steadier overnight and into early Tuesday morning, while temperatures remain mild in the lower 50s.

Rain will fall steadily through Tuesday with rainfall estimates of 1″ of more in some location throughout the day! A few storms will be in the mix too with the best dynamics south of Indianapolis. Warmth will hold through the day, as winds increase to 15 to 25 mph.

Some local flooding will be possible in a few counties due to extra rainfall. A cold front will arrive by the evening, ending our rain chances and bringing us back to colder conditions by midweek (Wednesday).

Winter storm potential remains in the forecast for Thursday and into Friday morning. Icy conditions of rain, ice and snow will be in the mix beginning through early Thursday! For now, be sure to prepare for slow travel Thursday and into Friday morning, as we continue to monitor the pattern and update the areas of impact over the next 48 hours.

