Off to a milder start this morning, as a few scattered showers move through across the state. Rain is much needed but little will fall this morning. A gap of dry time will likely build in for late morning and through the early afternoon. During this period, breezy, south, winds will help boost highs into the middle 70s.

Steadier rain and a few storms will eventually build into the state by late afternoon and into the evening. This will be our best shot of rain in nearly three weeks for downtown Indianapolis. The severe threat remains extremely low with a few stronger gusts and maybe a few lightning strikes along and ahead of the cold front.

As the front passes, colder air will work across the state overnight and into your Thursday. Rainfall potential will range between .10″ to .50″ with this event today and tonight.

Thursday’s high will actually occur around midnight (tonight), as temperatures tumble and will only slightly climb upward for the afternoon hours. In the colder flow, a few spot showers will be possible, as highs only reach the lower to middle 50s, sum 20° cooler than today’s high!

Friday morning could be the coldest of the season so far with a low of 33° and heavy frost in spots. The weekend brings a few showers on Saturday along another front.