Best weather of 2020 underway; frosty night ahead?

Skies are clear and temperatures are cool to open the morning and weekend! Sunshine will dominant the day, as highs reach the upper 60s.

A clear sky tonight will mark the coolest air of season, chilliest since mid-May. A frost advisory tonight will kick in at 2 a.m. for our extreme northern counties. No rain in the forecast for the next seven days!

Drought conditions are becoming worrisome! The lack of rainfall is creating some issues now with burn bans taking effect. Indianapolis has not seen a heavy downpour since mid August! So far this month, we have only received 0.04″ of rain. If the month ended today, it would stand as the driest September ever on record!