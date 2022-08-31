INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer than average weather will be the trend as we put a wrap on perhaps the nicest day all month. Since Tuesday, a broad area of high pressure has been present to our west. Northwesterly wind has prevailed as a result, and this has brought cooler & drier weather to the Midwest. As the system proceeds east, that northerly wind will give way to southerly flow and a change in the pattern.

Warmer than average weather returns

Cool mornings will continue to prevail thanks to dry air across the Central US. Along with a clear sky, heat will escape easily and Thursday will begin with lows in the upper 50s & low 60s. There will be nothing to block out the sun during the day however, and this will contribute to a fast warm up. Temps reach 80 by lunchtime and eventually settle in the mid 80s during the afternoon. Wind will become southerly during the day, which contributes to the warm up too. Despite the warmth, we’ll cool off nicely after dark once more. Conditions will be great for the Purdue’s season opener against Penn State at 8:00pm (…we are!).

Becoming hot this weekend

Southerly wind will remain persistent through Friday and this will allow heat to continue building. This will be offset slightly by an increase in cloud cover, but much of Central Indiana should still manage a high in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday may be the warmest day we enjoy as temps continue increasing. Lucky for us, humidity will remain low, but afternoon highs should be in the low 90s! An isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but skies will remain partly cloudy otherwise. It will begin to feel a bit more humid on Sunday with highs reaching the low 90s once again. A sun & cloud mix is expected through the afternoon. The holiday will be warm again! Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s with some humidity and another isolated storm chance in the afternoon.