Best weather of the week today; tracking rain and snow for Thursday

Skies are clear across central Indiana this Wednesday morning and with lows dipping near the 20 degree mark. A heavy coat, hat and gloves are needed at the bus stop this morning as wind chills fall into the lower teens!

It may be a chilly start, but temperatures will recover and should rise near seasonal highs for mid-February. There will also be plenty of sunshine as high pressure slides east over the Ohio Valley.

Changes are on the way for Thursday as scattered showers fill into the state in the afternoon. This system will bring mainly rain to central Indiana.

However, there could be some snow and freezing rain in the mix at times Thursday evening and night. Any snow accumulations are going to be light and potentially slushy.

Much of the snow will melt on contact. Highs will reach the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

The downward trend for temperatures will begin on Friday with highs struggling to rise into the upper 20s.

Lows this weekend will turn bitter with the potential for subzero wind chills both days for parts of the area.

Another wave of snow showers will move in Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This round of snow is going to develop ahead of an arctic front that will reinforce the colder air to central Indiana.

Temperatures will sharply drop Sunday and become bitter early next week. Highs in the teens are expected in the extended forecast.