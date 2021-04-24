Better finish to the weekend; warming trend begins

After a damp and dreary beginning to the weekend, we’re in for a brighter, drier and warmer close to it. Showers are tapering off and we’ll dry out overnight. While it’s been at least damp all day long, the rainfall totals for today are rather minimal. Indianapolis only recorded 0.03″, so far, today.

Skies will slowly clear overnight and temperatures will fall to the low 40s by early Sunday morning.

Sunday will mark the start of a significant warming trend. While Sunday’s temperatures only peak in the low 60s, we’ll surge into the 70s and 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday’s high at 82° would be the warmest of 2021, and the first 80° day of the year.

The early week warmth will be driven by gusty southwesterly winds but will also come with plenty of sunshine too. The dry time ends by midweek as showers and storms build into the state on Wednesday and Thursday.