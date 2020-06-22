Better rain chance coming and it’s needed. Recent downpours have missed many

MORE RAIN NEEDED

The streak of no measured rainfall in Indianapolis ended Sunday along with the cloudiest day here in 10 days but the recent rainfall has been too selective. Locally some communities have received drenching downpours while most have miss out on the needed rainfall.

Monday rainfall through early evening was less than one-tenth of an inch officially for the city of Indianapolis bring the two day total to a paltry .11″. Meanwhile a few miles up the road, the rain has been healthy. Locations east and northeast of the airport have picked up significant totals. Unfortunately the rainfall inst distributed equally. As of late Monday portions of Hancock and Henry county received rainfall in excess of one inch while many locations received none.

June 2020 still remains among the driest 15% on record with a total of 1.20″ and the driest June to-date since 2012. The deficit is still growing in many locations that included a departure from normal of over 3″ in nearby Bloomington.

AREA FARMERS ON EDGE?

After a extreme late season freeze area farmers were set back in mid-May when the temperature fell to an all-time cold low for the month of 27-degrees. Rainfall became quite plentiful as farmer returned to the fields as conditions improved but eh month of June is offering up renewed concern. The latest report from the USDA shows that corning condition while still overwhelming good has taken a hit with the recent stretch of dry weather. AS of Monday, the corn crop quality feel 4% while the top soil moisture dried sharply and fell 35% over the past week. More area-wide rainfall would be very welcome!

RAIN CHANCES ON THE RISE

There has been a lull in storm activity since early afternoon but a renewed thereat of showers and thunderstorms are likely later this evening and late tonight. While s few storms may be on the gusty side along with drenching downpours, severe storms are likely to be in short supply. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is including a ‘slight’ risk for severe thunderstorms for portions of western Indiana tonight.

Rainfall will ramp up again this evening and may be a little more promising for those who have missed out the past two days. Rainfall coverage will increase after sunset and reach peak coverage around 12 am to 2 am at nearly 60%. Once again rainfall amounts will vary widely in and around thunderstorms through sunrise. Showers are to scatter and are in less supply as a cold front passes early Tuesday.