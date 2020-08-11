Better weather after Monday’s storms

The humidity is still lowering late Monday as a cold front settles into southern Indiana late. A gradual change in the winds to the northeast overnight will bring a substantially lowered level of humidity and a much milder feel early Wednesday morning.

Storms that swept the Midwest and delivered over 800 severe reports – the highest single day total of 2020, are out of the forecast for now. With a front south, the rain chances are also on hold for most of the rest of the work week.

Winds turning to the northeast through the night allows for drier air to be imported to central Indiana. The lowering dew points overnight will allow air temperatures to cool to the lower 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

MORE MILD AIR

After an uptick in temperatures and humidity late week and this weekend a new surge of mild air will take hold across much of the eastern U.S. next week. The month of August to-date is the coolest since 2004 and if you like the feel to open the month, a very similar brand of air will be back starting early next week. The milder air arrives behind a passing cold front Sunday afternoon, our next best chance for area-wide shower and thunderstorm chances.