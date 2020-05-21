Big changes coming soon!

Once again, for the 5th day in a row, we’re stuck under overcast skies across Central Indiana. May is certainly lacking the sunshine department. As of Thursday, we’ve received less than half the possible sunshine we typically see during the month. We can thank a stubborn upper level closed low for the dreary conditions. We’ve been talking about it all week long. It’s this feature that has been meandering nearly for the last several days, continuing to spill clouds into Central Indiana and it even threw us a few light showers Thursday afternoon. It has detached from the main branch of the jet stream, therefore, no upper level winds are helping move it along. If you’re sick of the clouds and ready for a warmup, we have good news. The closed low is weakening and it will slowly move its way northeast through Friday, as it finally moves away from the area.

Get ready for a pattern shift! As the low departs, we’re tracking a big warmup, more sunshine and muggy air that moves in for the weekend. As winds shift out of the southeast Friday temperatures start making a climb toward the 70s. By the weekend, a strong southwesterly wind brings back 80-degree warmth and the warmest air of the year.

We’ll trend toward sunnier skies over the next several days but we don’t get rid of the clouds completely. In fact, we keep daily chances for rain in the forecast. No day looks to be a washout by any means. Over the weekend, rain/storm chances will be spotty to widely scattered at best. Better chances for rain come by Tuesday and Wednesday, but even then, we’ll be seeing a good bit of dry time too.

A streak of 80-degree warmth will continue from the weekend into at least late next week. But with the warmup comes the humidity as well. The air will start feeling sticky/heavy, especially by Sunday and Monday. By Memorial Day, we could be seeing a Heat Index (Feels Like Temperature) near 90-degrees!