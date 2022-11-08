INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Election day looks nice with plenty of sunshine. The warm temperatures stick around before a big cooldown into the weekend.

Election Day forecast

For the rest of Election Day, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Keep the jackets handy if you have to wait in line to vote! Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s once again under mostly starry skies.

Warm, dry stretch continues

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s, well above average for this time of year. The mild air sticks around into Friday before a cold front comes in bringing rain and colder air.

Temperature tumble this weekend

The timing of the cold front on Friday still remains uncertain. This front will bring rain and breezy conditions. It will also usher in much colder temperatures for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

The long-range pattern looks to keep us below average for much of next week as well.