Big Saturday rain totals; Daily chances for rain to closeout June

It was very soggy start to Saturday for many across Central Indiana. A line of strong to severe storms developed over northern Indiana Friday evening and that line slowly dropped south early Saturday morning. Overall, the storms largely weakened as they moved south but parts of the central Indiana did see some strong winds early Saturday morning. Most stayed well under severe criteria and just experienced heavy downpours and lightning.

We needed the rain and many of us were able to put a big dent in the rainfall deficit we’ve had for the month of June. Indianapolis picked up over an inch of rain, while some localized areas have reported more than 2″ of rainfall! Check out some of these peak rainfall totals below.

The current Drought Monitor has 85% of the state under “abnormally dry” conditions. Saturday’s rain, plus the additional rain chances we have this week, should greatly improve these conditions by the next week’s update.

We’ll keep scattered showers around the area for the rest of Saturday evening. Temperatures will remain warm and humidity is still high.

Rain chances continue into Sunday but it won’t be nearly as wet. Widely scattered showers will be off and on throughout the day, but there will be PLENTY of dry time too.

Daily rain chances, very warm temperatures and muggy conditions continue as we close out the month of June. We turn sunnier but still very warm as we head into 4th of July weekend.