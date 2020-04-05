Big temperature swings and active weather returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An active weather pattern is setting up as we head into a new week. We’re tracking rain, thunderstorms and big temperature swings. High pressure to our north will contribute to a temperature spread across Central Indiana as the sun goes down and temperatures drop. The lack of cloud coverage in our northern counties will allow more heat to escape from the surface and temperatures to drop into the mid and upper 30s. However, lingering cloud coverage in our southern counties will keep temperatures closer to the mid 40s by Monday morning.

Warming up!

We’ll be undergoing a warming trend the next few days. Overall, Monday is looking pretty nice. We’ll see some sunshine in the morning but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon, ahead of our next chances for rain. Highs rising into the mid and upper 60s will make for a very comfortable day to enjoy some time outdoors, or get some lawn work done.

A warm front sweeps across the state and our winds will shift out of the southwest by Monday afternoon. The passing of the frontal boundary and more moisture streaming into the state, our rain chances will be on the rise leading into Monday night and Tuesday. While most stay completely dry for the entirety of Monday, off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late Monday night through Wednesday, with the peak of the rain moving through on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be more humid as dew point temperatures rise to near 60-degrees. A few gusty strong storms on Tuesday will be possible.

After a cold front passes Wednesday night, rains chances will move out by early Thursday. Our warm temperatures depart with the rain as temperatures dive into the 30s by Friday morning and only rebound into the 50s during the next several afternoons.