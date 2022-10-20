INDIANAPOLIS – As many experience a hard freeze Thursday morning, we look forward to warmer weather returning just in time for the weekend in Indiana.

Freeze warning

A freeze warning is in effect for central and southern Indiana until 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Widespread below freezing (32°) temperatures take place, as some spots experience a hard freeze (28°). This is the coldest air of the season so far!

Red flag warning

Once again in the Hoosier state, a combination of extremely low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels on the ground are contributing to an elevated fire risk. Winds will be gusting over 25 mph which will increase the threat of a fire spreading rapidly with a spark initiated. That, plus very low dew point temperatures in the teens, are reasons to use caution today when it comes to creating a spark outside.

Hard freeze for some

This is some of the coldest air of the season so far! We’ve got a hard freeze for many as morning temperatures drop to 28° and below for a few hours. Wind chills in the low 20s as well–so bundle up, you’ll want the heavier coat today! Luckily, a nice warm up is on the way this weekend.

Wind chills make an uncomfortable morning

Wind chills in the low 20s will make the first part of this Thursday quite uncomfortable. Some relief comes in the end of the day, where our temperatures rebound close to 60 degrees for the high temperatures.