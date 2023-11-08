This morning brings spotty showers lifting across the state, as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Any shower activity should be light and widely scattered before ending by mid-morning. After the frontal passage, expect cloudy skies to thin as sunshine begins to build in and temperatures start to rise quickly.

This afternoon will be brighter, windier, and much warmer. The record high for today is 79°, which was set back in 2020. Our forecast high today is 78°, so very close to tying or beating it by 3:30 p.m. Aside from the warmth, winds will turn gusty from the southwest! Although not expecting a wind advisory, some gusts should exceed 30 mph at times.

This evening and into the overnight, a cold front returns, bringing rain chances, a wind shift (around 2:00 a.m.), and a cooler flow to end the workweek, in essence, back to a more seasonal feel.