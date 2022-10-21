INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a fantastic weather forecast coming up this weekend in Indiana! High temperatures soar to the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday at a glance

It’s day one of a rapid temperature increase for the weekend. Highs head into the low 70s for this Friday, and that’s ahead of a weekend with temperatures expected to go into the upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds will remain.

Much warmer start to Friday

After a hard freeze Thursday morning, we warm up 15-20 degrees Friday morning. That puts early morning lows in more seasonal conditions right in the mid 40s–where we should be for this time of year.

Drought conditions are back

Portions of the state are now back to moderate drought conditions (D1) where we were this summer. The entire state is abnormally dry. We are down more than two inches of rainfall for the month of October in several locations.

Big warm up on the way