Bitter cold blast overnight delivers wind chill to -10°; How many nights get this cold each winter?

We should be a little more acclimated to the cold but we were not! This is among the warmest winter’s on record and for the first time this season a real, full on arctic blast producing dangerously cold wind-chills.

COLDEST OF THE SEASON

Temperatures early Thursday fell well below 20-degrees Thursday, 13° officially in Indianapolis and the coldest since last February. This air is rare this season and even more rare the lack of this type of cold. This winter season has produced the fewest nights in the teens since 1932 (2), 90 years ago! Area low temperatures were as cold as 9° in Monticello, 11° Crawfordsville, 10° Lafayette and Kokomo.

Within the core of the cold, early morning low temperatures fell to as much as -30° and wind chill temperatures we still as cold as -25° to -35° late this afternoon.

The arctic express is roaring into the state and will deliver a low temperature of 7° by sunrise and the winds will remain brisk. We are forecasting area-wide wind chill temperatures to drop to as much as -10° by sunrise Friday.

Scanning weather records, sub 10-degree nights in Indianapolis are actually quite common, averaging twelve each season. We had five last season, with the coldest 2° on February, 17th. The winter of 1977-78 produced a whopping 47 nights in the single digits, the coldest -9° December 12th, 1977.