Bitter cold holds, snow chances rising

Light snow is ending across our northern counties this morning. Some roads are quite slick, as temperatures hover in the lower teens and single digits.

Cloudy skies will hold for most of the day, as another round of snow arrives this evening and overnight with accumulations.

The timing on the snow should arrive in pockets by late afternoon and increase in coverage in the overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for our southern counties late afternoon and through 7 Tuesday morning.

Accumulations will be likely locally with higher totals along the Ohio River. Here’s a breakdown on totals by tomorrow morning at sunrise:

This week will remain quite cold and quite active with nearly, daily snow chances through Saturday.