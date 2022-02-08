Bitter start but bright sun returns; breezy too

Off to a frigid start before early clouds give way to sunshine this morning! In fact, likely the brightest day of the week ahead, as winds turn southwesterly at 12-18 mph. The combination of sun and this southerly flow will help to drive our temperatures from the single digits to upper 30s today (a 30-degree jump) marking a seasonal day and some additional, slow, snowmelt.

Clouds thicken tonight, and winds remain steady from the southwest keeping us not as cold for the overnight.

Wednesday will bring additional clouds, as a cold front returns to the state by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal, along with the southwesterly flow but spotty rain showers and flurries will end the day, as we shift to colder air.

A stronger cold front will arrive on Friday night with a return of rain and snow showers bringing much colder air for the weekend. As of right now, no big snows are in the short-term but could see a dusting in spots on Saturday, as colder air pours in and some lake-effect snows could drop across the state.