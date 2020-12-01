Bitter start but sunshine returning!

Winds are brisk and temperatures very cold to start our Tuesday morning! Along with the harsh start, roads are slick in spots after light snow from Monday afternoon and evening. Now that the low is pulling east, clouds are beginning to clear and sunshine will build on breezy, westerly winds! Skies will brighten but temperatures will not warm too much today, in fact, we will be running about 10° below the seasonal average for December 1st.

A dry spell begins today and should take us through the rest of the workweek and weekend. Our next chance of flurries may arrive on Sunday morning (mainly east of Indianapolis), along another cold front. Otherwise, welcome to December…the last month of 2020!!!