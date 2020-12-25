Bitterly cold Christmas; a quick weekend warmup

We’re heading into the coldest Christmas in 16 years! Christmas Eve certainly packed its own punch of the chilly air. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday on reached the upper teens and lower 20s. These temperatures were running 30° to 35° cooler than they were just 24 hours ago. Factor in the wind chill temperatures created by those breezy northwesterly winds, we were FEELING ~45° degrees cooler than the day before.

Wind chill temperatures had already dropped below zero Thursday evening in Kokomo, while nearing zero in many other locations. Air temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper teens through the evening as those frigid wind chills continue.

Not too far away, a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Indiana. If you have to travel tonight or Christmas morning in this direction, you could have some tricky travel. Lake effect snow showers will bring 3 to 8 inches of snowfall to the area.

This powerful system that brought us colder temperatures and a few flakes today is creating much larger impacts to areas east of us. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories stretch for North Caroling to New York. Some areas could see nearly a foot of snow by tomorrow evening.

Back home, a few light snow showers or flurries will be possible through the evening and into Christmas day. However, the main story for us is the cold. Wind chill temperatures will likely drop below zero area wide by Christmas morning. Highs in the afternoon will only peak in the upper teens and lower 20s, but wind chill temperatures will only rise to the single digits. This will likely be the coldest Christmas since 2004.

A quick warmup gets underway for the weekend as above average temperatures return. Another round of rain changing to snow will be possible early next week.