The lake effect snow totals continue to climb over the Great Lakes this Saturday morning, especially near Buffalo. A 77” snow report was submitted by a trained weather spotter in Orchard Park at 7 a.m. Saturday! The area is still under a Lake Effect Snow from 10 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday.

There are also Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for western Michigan due to lake effect snow today. An additional 5” to 9” of snow will be through Sunday morning. Be careful if you are traveling north to Michigan, northern Indiana this weekend.

Locally, skies are clear, and temperatures are bitter this morning! Lows fell into the teens and wind chills dipped into the single digits between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. It may be a bright morning, but more clouds will fill into the state this afternoon as a cold front slides over the state.

A few flurries and snow showers may develop along the boundary this afternoon and evening. The bigger story will be the strong winds, which may gust up to 40 MPH. You will want to anchor down loose objects or holiday decorations outside. Wind chills will still be a factor for the afternoon and may drop into the teens. Highs will reach into the lower 30s.

Tonight, lows will sharply drop into the teens in the wake of the cold front. The northwesterly breeze may drop wind chills near zero across central Indiana! Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the mid-30s. Temperatures will recover midweek with more seasonal highs in the 50s.