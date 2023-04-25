Tuesday showed improvements after some passing light rain showers and heavy overcast. Clearing will permit temperatures to return to frost levels overnight

Evening light rain will settle south and diminish before 9pm. Clearing at times will allow for another frosty start Wednesday morning. FROST ADVISORY once again hoisted overnight.

COOL TRENDS continue as we’ve reached four straight days below normal. Once very warm April has taken a turn and overall spring 2023 has evened-up days above vs. below.

Small victories are what we can expect here as we add sunshine on Wednesday. That will allow for a temperature rebound to near 60-degrees. Some milder afternoons are expected to close the work week, reaching the 60s Thursday and Friday however, rain showers are due to return starting late day Thursday into Friday morning.

Not a fan of this chilly air? EXTENDED spell of below normal temps to continue. Renewed chill coming this weekend and forecast upper-air “blocking” pattern allows cool to continue well into first two weeks of May.