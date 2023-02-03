Skies are mostly clear and sharply colder air is dropping into the state this morning! Temperatures are tumbling down into the lower teens, at this time, and through sunrise. Wind chills will be a factor all day with the “feels like” temperatures ranging between -5° to 15°, at times. Any flurries today should remain fairly concentrated for northeastern Indiana, as lake-effect snow showers flow off of Lake Michigan and downstate, roads completely fine.

More sunshine expected today but little relief in temperatures through the afternoon with northwesterly winds, creating a blustery day ahead, with highs only reaching the middle 20s. Around 15° colder than Thursday, which was the pick of the week!

The weekend will remain dry with added sunshine on Saturday, as temperatures begin to moderate and winds remain breezy but from the southwest. Added clouds on Sunday but still dry and even milder air with highs reaching the middle 40s.

Warmer weather builds in early next week, as rain chances rise through the week!