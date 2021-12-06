Blustery day ahead! Tracking light snow chances Tuesday night

Steady rain is ending and temperatures are tumbling quickly behind the stronger cold front! Highs around midnight hovered at 61°, now we are running in the middle 30s, as winds blow from the northwest! A colder, blustery day ahead, as winds will gust up to 35-40 mph at times. This will create wind chills in the teens and 20s through the day, as some sunshine begins to work back in.

Tonight, winds will relax and skies will clear…setting up the coldest night of the season (so far). Lows tonight will drop in the teens and with the slightest winds…wind chills Tuesday morning will range between 8-13°! We haven’t been this cold since February 20th of this year (12°). No doubt, a cold start out-the-door!

Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds through the day and a brisk afternoon, as highs will only reach the lower 30s (12° below the seasonal averages.) A taste of winter with the cold and snow chances coming by the evening.

For now, light snow is in the forecast for late Tuesday night (after the evening rush hour) and into early Wednesday morning. Snow track is still tricky and amounts too, as how dry the air is will make a huge difference on what falls. New data coming in by the early afternoon will give us better answers on to how much will fall. Expect more updates soon.