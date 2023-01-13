A mix of rain and snow showers are now underway for your Friday morning, as temperatures remain above freezing. Cloudy skies are back too and blustery conditions should be expected all day, with northwest winds at 12-18 mph.

Snow showers will be likely off and on today, but not bring much, if any, accumulation for your day, as temperatures remain too “warm” at ground level. Make sure to grab a heavier coat, as the winter-feel has returned!

Tonight, flurries and snow showers will be ending, as skies clear slowly overnight. This could create some slick/icy spots on untreated roadways. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 20s…marking the coldest morning of the new year!

The weekend brings a return to sunshine both days for Saturday and Sunday, along with a return to milder air on Sunday afternoon. No rain but abundant sunshine…a great weekend ahead for January in Indiana.

Next rain chances gather on Monday (MLK Day), as temperatures return to the 50s to start a new workweek.