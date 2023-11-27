Skies are slowly clearing in spots and temperatures are tumbling to open your Monday morning! We are back to dry conditions out-the-door, but some freezing overnight will make opening your car doors a bit more difficult this morning, if they were parked outside last night.

Building sunshine is on the way today but little warming, as winds increase from the west/southwest at 20-30 mph. This will create blustery conditions but at least dry weather is back the next few days.

Tough wind chills tonight, under clearing skies! Lows will drop into the teens late tonight but wind chills will make it feel like the single digits in many locations by sunrise.

Dry weather to hold until Thursday afternoon, as a larger system takes it aim on the Ohio Valley. Due to the warming trend, this will fall as all rain to open the new month of December!