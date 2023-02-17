Colder flow is back across the Hoosier State, while flurries dance across the Ohio Valley through the early afternoon! Temperatures out the door will hold in the lower 30s and upper 20s, as wind chills remain in the teens with little warmth for today, as highs only reach the lower to middle 30s by 4 p.m.

Tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will become quite cold overnight and into early Saturday morning. Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine and a return to above average temperatures with highs in the middle 40s. Expect a breeze through the day, adding to a slight chill at times.

Early clouds Sunday could bring a few sprinkles before skies slowly clear by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will continue but highs should reach the middle 50s.

More than halfway through the month of February and temperatures remain quite mild! We are now running 7.1° above average and additional warmth is expected for next week with rain not snow in the forecast! Winter remains absent, as the snowfall for the season is running 13.2″ below seasonal rates…just one of those winters it appears!