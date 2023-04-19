Scattered clouds and a “milder” start out the door this morning, as temperatures hover in lower 40s to begin your day! Expect another pleasant day underway, as sunshine and big warmth is on the way this afternoon. Highs later today nearing 80°, nearly 18° warmer than Tuesday’s high. The passage of a warm front this morning and breezy, south winds (12-20 mph) will aid in the larger push of unseasonable air. No rain today!

Thursday brings more warmth and wind, as gusts reach near 40 mph at times. Although extra cloud cover through the day, highs likely to reach the lower 80s…marking the warmest day of the year (so far).

Rain returns very late Thursday and into Friday, as a cold front arrives to Indiana! This will, of course, bring a cooler return of air for the weekend and additional rain (second wave) for your Saturday. For now, Sunday looks to be the best of the weekend but still quite chilly!