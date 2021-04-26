Boost of warmth! Nearing record highs tomorrow

Clouds are clearing this morning and additional sunshine is on the way today! Expect a fantastic day ahead, as warmth builds in on breezy, if not gusty winds this afternoon (up to 35 mph). Anticipate very warm conditions and moving above average — after 7 days below average!

Tonight, a few clouds will pass through the evening and overnight with temperatures remaining mild.

Tuesday brings the warmest day of the year so far! The strong ridge will build north of Indiana and place us right in the middle of incredible warmth.

Highs will reach the 80s andwill likely tie or near the record for the day! Our forecast is calling for 82°, whereas, the record is 84° set back in 1990.

A breakdown in the pattern begins Wednesday, as clouds increase and a few showers and storms being to return. Thursday looks quite wet at times with healthier rains and scattered storms, as a cold front slides through.