Breeze remains but sunshine is back

Skies have cleared and sunshine is back to start your workweek! Although a steady breeze remains across the state, temperatures will recover to more seasonal levels through the afternoon, with highs reaching the lower 50s.

Scattered clouds return this evening and overnight with a passing cold front and a wind shift to the northwest. This could prompt a few showers for northern and northeastern Indiana overnight but extremely limited. Any shower chance will be gone before sunrise, as skies clear again. Some gusts this evening and overnight could push 25-35 mph.

Although sunshine remains for Tuesday, a cooler flow will keep our temperatures down into the middle to upper 40s for tomorrow, while winds remain steady at 12-18 mph, with higher gusts.

By the way, a dry stretch is now underway too…in fact, no rain in the forecast until late Saturday, so plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors while the weather remains warm for November.