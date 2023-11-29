Temperatures rebounded from the teens early this morning getting into the upper 40s for highs. A few spots south of Indianapolis even cracked the 50° mark. It sure felt nice after the cold for the past three days. We’ll get even warmer on Thursday with trends looking mild overall.

Thursday will be breezy but warm. Thanks to the southwest winds, they will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour and aid in surging our temperatures well into the 50s. Temperatures Thursday will be a good 8-10° above normal. The daytime will be dry with increasing clouds later on ahead of our next system that will bring some needed rain.

A few scattered showers are possible in the evening. While this will be around the evening commute, I don’t anticipate big problems as the more widespread rain will move in overnight. Rain will overspread Indiana and continue through the Friday morning commute. By Friday afternoon, the rain will become more scattered in nature. Click through the slideshow to see the Futurecast timing.

Even though most of Friday will be rain-filled, it will still be slightly above normal with high temperatures hovering around 50° for highs. Once the rain moves out Friday evening, the first half of the weekend will be dry and somewhat mild. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 50°. Rain chances go up again overnight Saturday and continue on a scattered basis Sunday. Sunday will have dry hours.

Any rain we get is needed rain, as November 2023 is currently running as the seventh driest on record. When all is said and done, many spots will see beneficial rainfall amounts of 0.75-1.00″ with slightly higher amounts possible south. Our southern counties very much need the rain as they remain in a Moderate Drought.

Next week will start off cooler with highs in the upper 40s thanks to a frontal boundary that will push through late Sunday. That will keep the rain chances on a scattered basis late Sunday and through Tuesday. However, on Monday and Tuesday, a few snowflakes could mix in. But overall, the trend is looking milder as we get into December.