Breezy and warm today; storm threat Thursday

Isolated showers around central Indiana this morning may impact your morning commute. Rain will completely diminish by the late morning hours. Plan on a warmer but windy afternoon today.

Temperatures out the door Wednesday morning are in the mid to upper 50s. By the afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures rising near 70°.

It will be a windy day with gusts near 30 mph at times through the afternoon.

Wednesday evening is looking great. Winds will be easing, it will be dry and temperatures will still be mild for this time of year.

We are tracking the potential for severe weather on Thursday. There is a slim chance for a few spotty showers Thursday morning.

However, the bulk of the rain won’t arrive until the afternoon and evening. The primary threat for severe weather on Thursday will occur over our southern counties with damaging winds and lightning being the main impacts.

The best chance for strong/severe storms will come Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

In additional to a storm threat, winds will be very strong across the area tomorrow night. A High Wind Watch is in place from Thursday night at 11 O’clock through 8 AM Friday. Winds gusting over 60 mph will be possible.