Dry weather is back as temperatures remain mild for central and southern Indiana out-the-door this Thursday morning. Our northern counties have missed out…with no 50s, 60s or 70s yesterday and now dealing with fog at this hour. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., with visibility under a mile in many locations. Some school delays are possible.

Skies will be bright today and dry weather will hold all day, as a cold front approaches this afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m.! Winds will return to gusty levels, as warmth builds through early afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Tonight, skies will remain clear and much colder air will return! Lows tonight will reach the middle 20s before sunrise Friday morning.

The weekend looks mostly dry with only a few flurries early on Saturday morning. Otherwise, sunshine will be mixed with clouds, along with a warming trend into Monday.