A Sunny Sunday

Skies are clear this Sunday morning as high pressure sits over the Great Lakes region. The pressure feature will keep skies clear with little cloud cover expected today. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels with highs in the lower 70s late in the afternoon.

The breeze will kick-up again today from the remnants of Ian. The showers and clouds will stay away from Indiana, but it could still produce gusts between 20 to 25 MPH.

Pleasant Evening Ahead

There are several events happening around the area this evening, including the Post Malone concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Harvest Nights at Newfields! Have a jacket on hand because once the sun sets, the temperatures will quickly fall. Many locations will likely fall below 60° after 9 PM with a clear sky overhead.

Stretch of Seasonal Temperatures

We are not only going to see a stretch of dry weather as we start the new workweek, but also seasonal highs. Highs this rise near the 70° for many days this week before a cold front arrives on Thursday.

Next Chance for Rain?

The storm system will bring cooler temperatures, additional clouds, and our next opportunity for rain! Clouds will build into the area Wednesday with scattered showers arriving late Wednesday night and Thursday. Cooler changes arrive at the end of the workweek with highs in the 50s!