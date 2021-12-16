Brief dry break as temperatures cool down

It’s been unseasonably warm for the middle of December, but these temperatures will begin to drop off as we close out the week. We reached a high of 63 degrees this morning, just missing the record that currently sits at 65.

We’re now clearing out and drying up after a line of showers moved through earlier Thursday. The dry break won’t last long, however, as the next round of showers will arrive by Friday afternoon.

Don’t plan on this warm air sticking around for the weekend. Temperatures will drop off into the mid 40s, and potentially upper 30s by Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Dry and clear. Temperatures will quickly drop off after the sun goes down.



FRIDAY:

Starting off clear, mostly sunny. Temperatures much cooler, dropping below freezing in the morning. Clouds will build into the afternoon. Late afternoon to early evening we’ll see rain return.

High 42

SATURDAY:

Cloudy with rain continuing. After temperatures drop Saturday night, we could see a few flurries.

High 44

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny. Dry.

High 39